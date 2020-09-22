Setting up an Android Emulator for testing Intune features

Overview

As more customers leverage either standalone Microsoft Intune or Microsoft Endpoint Manager for cloud management of their devices they also seek an efficient means to upskill administrators on Intune features and capabilities without the need to purchase devices upfront for testing.

 

Scenario

I recently delivered a workshop where attendees experienced the above issue with limited access to physical mobile devices which prompted me to further investigate an option for the administrators to emulate an Android device locally on their Windows 10 machine. In this post I am going to share the installation and configuration of the Android Studio software for emulation of Android devices.

 

Installation

The Android Studio software is available for download from Android’s developer site:

https://developer.android.com/studio

Machine generated alternative text: Dovmnload Android Studio and h ttps:// developer.android.com/studio developers Android Studio platform Android Studio Google play Jetpack DOWNLOAD WHATS NEW USER GUIDE PREVIEW Rollin android studio lÅl Android Studio provides the fastest tools for building apps on every type of Android device. DOWNLOAD ANDROID STUDIO t" Win t DOWNLOAD OPTIONS RELEASE NOTES

 

For a review of the requirements before installation you can browse:

https://developer.android.com/studio/run/emulator#requirements

Most notably disable Hyper-V features on the Windows 10 operating system, you can follow the below steps:

  • Browse to Control Panel
  • Select Programs and Features
  • Select Turn Windows Features on or off
  • Uncheck Hyper-V, Virtual Machine Platform, Windows Hypervisor Platform and Windows Sandbox

 

Machine generated alternative text: Windows Features Turn Windows features on or off x o To turn a feature on, select its che& box. To turn a feature off, dear its che& box A filled box means that only part of the feature is tumed on. Guarded Host Hyper-V Hyper-V Management Tools H er-V Platform v Internet Explorer 11 Intemet Information Services Internet Information Services Hostable Web Core Legacy Components Media Features Microsoft Defender Application Guard Microsoft Message Queue (MSMQ) Server Microsoft Print to PDF Microsoft XPS D0QJment Writer OK Cancel

Machine generated alternative text: Wndows Features Turn Windows features on or off x o To tum a feature on, select its dned< box To tum a feature off, dear its dned< box A filled box means that only part of the feature is turned on. SMB Direct Telnet Client TFTP Client Virtual Machine Platform Windows Hypervisor Platform Wn ows I entity Foun ation 3.5 Wndows PowerShell 2.0 Wndows Process Activation Service Windows Pro' ected File S em Wndows Sandbox Windows Subsystem for Linux Windows TIFF IFilter Work Folders Client Cancel

  • Select Ok
  • Select Restart Now

 

Once the download of Android Studio is completed, initiate the installation by selecting Run as administrator and follow the prompts to complete the installation. Modify settings as you require for your environment.

Machine generated alternative text: Name android-studio-ide-193.6626763-windows.exe Run as administrator Share with Skype Date modified 2020/09/22 2:05 PM Vpe Application 892 609 KB

 

Machine generated alternative text: Android Studio Setup Android Studio x Welcome to Android Studio Setup Setup guide you through the installation of Android Studio. It is recommended that you close all other applications before starting Setup. This will make it possible to update relevant system files without having to reboot your Click Next to continue. < Back Next > Cancel

 

Machine generated alternative text: Android Studio Setup x Choose Components Choose which features of Android Studio you want to install. Check the components you want to install and uncheck the cornponents you don't want to install. Click Next to continue. Select components to install: Android Studio @Android Virtual Device Space required: 2.6GB < Back Description Position your mouse over a component to sea its description , Next > Cancel

 

Machine generated alternative text: Android Studio Setup x Configuration Settings Install Locations Android Studio Installation Location The location specified must have at least SOOMB of free space. Click Browse to customize: < Back Next > Cancel

 

Machine generated alternative text: Android Studio Setup x Choose Start Menu Folder Choose a Start Menu folder for the Android Studio shortcuts. Select the Start Menu folder in which you would like to create the program's shortcuts. You can also enter a name to create a new folder. ndroid Studic, 7-Zip Accessibility Accessories Administrative Tools Android Studio Bing Wallpaper LogMeIn Rescue Maintenance Microsoft Corporation Microsoft Endpoint Manager Microsoft Intune Management Extension [3 Do not create shortcuts < Back Install Cancel

 

Machine generated alternative text: Android Studio Setup x Installing Please wait while Android Studio is being installed. Extract: keytool.exe„, 100% Show details < Back Next > Cancel

 

Machine generated alternative text: Completed Show details Installation Complete Setup was cornpleted successfully. < Back Next > Cancel

 

Machine generated alternative text: Android Studio Setup Android Studio x Completing Android Studio Setup Android Studio has been installed on your computer. Click Finish to close Setup. Start Android Studio < Back Finish Cancel

 

Create the Android Virtual Device

To create the Android Virtual Device (AVD) start by launching the AVD Manager tool from Android Studio:

  • Select Tools
  • From the drop down menu, select AVD Manager.

Machine generated alternative text: Eile Edit View BYOD app Android app Gradle Scripts Navigate Code Analyze Befactor Build Run 100 VCS Window lasks & Contexts AVD Manager SDK Manager Resource Manager Help BYOD Troubleshoot Device Connections CD App Links Assistant Firebase Layout Inspector Save as live Template„ Generate JavaOoc... IDE Scripting Console XML Actions JShell Console... O Groovy Console... Kotlin

 

  • Select Create Virtual Device

Machine generated alternative text: Android Virtual Device Vanager Your Virtual Devices Android Studio Virtual devices allow you to test your application without having to own the physical devices. + Create Virtual Device..

 

  • Configure Select Hardware

Machine generated alternative text: Virtual Device Configuration Select Hardware Choose a device definition Category' TV Phone Wear OS Tablet Automotive Name Pixel XL Pixel 3a XL Pixel 3a Pixel 3 XL Pixel 3 Pixel P Xl Play Store Size 5.5" 5.6" 6.3" 5.46" Resolution 1440x2560 108012160 10800220 1440x2960 108012160 Density 560dpi 400dpi 440dpi 560dpi 440dpi 560dni Pixel 3a ID8D x 2220px Previous Size: Ratio: large long New Hardware Profile Import Hardware Profiles Density: 440dpi Next Cancel Clone Device... Finish

  1. Select Phone
  2. Ensure Play Store option is available
  3. Select desired screen size
  4. Select Next

 

  • Configure the System Image

Machine generated alternative text: Virtual Device Configuration System Image Select a system image Recommended Release Name Q Download x86 Images Other Images Pie Pi Pie pie Pie Download Download Download Download Oreo Oreo Download 29 28 28 28 28 28 27 27 ABI x86 x86 x86 64 x86 64 x86 64 x86 x86 x86 64 Target Android 10.0 Android 9.0 (Google X86 ARM) Android 9.0 (Google Play) Android 9.0 (Google APIs) Android 9.0 Android 9.0 Android 8.1 (Google APIs) Android 8.7 A system image must be selected to continue. Pie API Level 28 Android 9.0 Google Inc. System Image x86 64 Questions on API level? Cancel Previous Finish

  1. Select x86 Images
  2. Ensure the target Operating System selected includes Google Play.

TIP – If you intend to test Conditional Access and Compliance Settings feature based on an older operating system version then select Android 9.0 (Google Play), alternatively you can select the Android 10.0 (Google Play) operating system.

3. Select Download to begin download of image file

4. Once the download has completed, select the image and click Next

Machine generated alternative text: Virtual Device Configuration System Image Select a system image Recommended Release Name Q Q Download Pie pie Pie Pie Pie Download Download Download x86 Imag Other Images 29 29 28 28 28 28 28 27 ABI x86 64 x86 x86 x86 64 x86 64 x86 64 x86 x86 Target Android 10.0 Android 70.0 Android 9.0 (Google X86 ARM) Android 9.0 (Google Play) Android 9.0 (Google APIs) Android 9.0 Android 9.0 Android 8.1 (Google APIs) Pie Questions on API level? Previous API Level 28 Android 9.0 Google Inc. System Image Oreo x86 64 Next Cancel Finish

 

  • Configure Android Virtual Device (AVD)

Machine generated alternative text: Virtual Device Configuration Android Virtual Device (AVD) Verify Configuration AVD Name Android 1 Pixel 2 Pie Startup orientation Show Advanced Settings 5.0 1080x1920 xxhdpi Android 9.0 x86 64 Default Orientation Sets the initial orientation of the device. During AVD emulation you can also rotate Change. Change, Portrait Landscape the device screen. Previous Next Cancel Finish

  1. Provide a name for the Android Virtual Device
  2. Select the screen orientation
  3. Select Finish

 

Deploy more devices

Machine generated alternative text: Android Virtual Device Manager Your Virtual Devices Type Android Studio Name Androidl Play Store Resolution 1080 2220: a.dOdpi API 28 Target Android 9.0 (Google Play) CPU/ABI x86 Size on Oisk 513 MB 0 Actions Duplicate Wpe Data Cold Boot Now Show on Disk View Details

After the initial AVD deployment is completed, you can deploy more AVDs by selecting the Duplicate option from the drop down menu.

 

Configure AVD internet connection

  • Configure the AVD Proxy Settings

  1. Select
  2. Select Settings
  3. Select Proxy. Configure as required for your environment

 

  • Enabe Wifi for internet connectivity

Machine generated alternative text: 3:30 An Wifi Very Fast Battery Saver Android not disturb Mobile data 100% A ate Airplane nwzie

  1. Enable AndroidWifi for internet connection
  2. Disable Mobile Data if you have an onboard SIM on your host Windows 10 machine to avoid any additional charges

 

Install the Company Portal

Machine generated alternative text: 4) Tuesday, sep 22

  1. Select Play Store

 

Machine generated alternative text: company portal Intune Company Portal G Waiting for 1 10M* reviews 16 MB Rated tor O 4) o Install company apps & manage dev'CeS enrolled 10 Microsoft Intune You might also like ft Teams 55 MB Microsoft Outlook Organize Your Emu 65 MB Microsoft V' ew. Edit. 66 MB

  1. Search for Company Portal in Play Store
  2. Select Install

 

  • Sign in to Company Portal

Machine generated alternative text: 2:43 @ Company Portal Get access to company resources and keep them secure. SIGN IN Microsoft privacy & Cookies Machine generated alternative text: 244 @ Company Portal Microsoft Intune Microsoft Sign in Email or phone Caft access your account? Sign in from another device o Next

 

  • Example of AVD with applications deployed

Machine generated alternative text: Adobe Ac PERSONAL Company SAP Conc. Contacts OneNo'e WORK Excel Outlook Files Play Store 'O o Work profile Managed by your organization

