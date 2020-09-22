On-Demand Azure Sentinel Video Resources from Microsoft Ignite

Yesterday, I noted the Azure Sentinel Sessions to Watch for During Microsoft Ignite. Most of the sessions I alerted you to are now available for on-demand replay.
Here they are:
- Detect Unknown Threats with User and Entity Behavioral Analytics in Azure Sentinel – On-demand
- Architecting SecOps for Success Best Practices for Deploying Azure Sentinel – On-Demand
- Architecting SecOps for Success: Best Practices for Deploying Azure Sentinel Part 2 – On-Demand
- Use Threat Intelligence to Detect Malicious Activity in Azure Sentinel – On-Demand
- Protecting your remote workforce: Threat hunting in your remote productivity tools with Azure Sentinel – On-Demand
- Detecting and Responding to Threats using Azure Network Security tools and Azure Sentinel – On-Demand
Also, make sure – if you’re one of those that likes to stay current on product announcements – that you check out the product group’s blog post that outlines all the Azure Sentinel announcements from Microsoft Ignite.
You can find that post here: Stay ahead of threats with new innovations from Azure Sentinel
[Want to discuss this further? Hit me up on Twitter or LinkedIn]
You must log in to post a comment.