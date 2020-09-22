On-Demand Azure Sentinel Video Resources from Microsoft Ignite

Yesterday, I noted the Azure Sentinel Sessions to Watch for During Microsoft Ignite. Most of the sessions I alerted you to are now available for on-demand replay.

Here they are:

Detect Unknown Threats with User and Entity Behavioral Analytics in Azure Sentinel – On-demand

Architecting SecOps for Success Best Practices for Deploying Azure Sentinel – On-Demand

Architecting SecOps for Success: Best Practices for Deploying Azure Sentinel Part 2 – On-Demand

Use Threat Intelligence to Detect Malicious Activity in Azure Sentinel – On-Demand

Protecting your remote workforce: Threat hunting in your remote productivity tools with Azure Sentinel – On-Demand

Detecting and Responding to Threats using Azure Network Security tools and Azure Sentinel – On-Demand

Also, make sure – if you’re one of those that likes to stay current on product announcements – that you check out the product group’s blog post that outlines all the Azure Sentinel announcements from Microsoft Ignite.

You can find that post here: Stay ahead of threats with new innovations from Azure Sentinel

Authors Rod Trent