On-Demand Azure Sentinel Video Resources from Microsoft Ignite

Azure Sentinel 1 Minute

Yesterday, I noted the Azure Sentinel Sessions to Watch for During Microsoft Ignite. Most of the sessions I alerted you to are now available for on-demand replay.

Here they are:

  • Detect Unknown Threats with User and Entity Behavioral Analytics in Azure Sentinel – On-demand
  • Architecting SecOps for Success Best Practices for Deploying Azure Sentinel – On-Demand
  • Architecting SecOps for Success: Best Practices for Deploying Azure Sentinel Part 2 – On-Demand
  • Use Threat Intelligence to Detect Malicious Activity in Azure Sentinel – On-Demand
  • Protecting your remote workforce: Threat hunting in your remote productivity tools with Azure Sentinel – On-Demand
  • Detecting and Responding to Threats using Azure Network Security tools and Azure Sentinel – On-Demand

Also, make sure – if you’re one of those that likes to stay current on product announcements – that you check out the product group’s blog post that outlines all the Azure Sentinel announcements from Microsoft Ignite.

You can find that post here: Stay ahead of threats with new innovations from Azure Sentinel

