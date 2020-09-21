Azure Sentinel Sessions to Watch for During Microsoft Ignite

If you’re attending our first virtual-only Microsoft Ignite this year and want some great sessions on Azure Sentinel, here’s my list of top content to consume.

Improve SecOps with Azure Sentinel, your Cloud-Native SIEM: https://myignite.microsoft.com/sessions/2d7215b6-f3ef-41dc-9a03-c074889b7760

Today more than ever, Security Operations Centers are tasked with modernizing threat response and improving efficiency. See the latest innovations from Azure Sentinel, Microsoft’s cloud native SIEM solution, which help SOCs improve performance using new behavioral analytics capabilities, automation, and more. Learn what’s new and see how customers are applying these innovations to achieve better security.

Wednesday, September 23

9:30 AM – 10:00 AM EDT

What’s new in Azure Sentinel: https://myignite.microsoft.com/sessions/c6400c5e-876c-4c43-b4f8-7cdfce799f88

A discussion with Sarah Young, Sr. PM with Azure Sentinel about new capabilities announced during Ignite. Join Sarah and Dean as they dive into how you could leverage this new feature to improve your security.

You might want to watch this on replay — it’s an early one!

Thursday, September 24|5:45 AM – 6:00 AM EDT

Detect Unknown Threats with User and Entity Behavioral Analytics in Azure Sentinel: https://myignite.microsoft.com/sessions/af230800-cfdb-4e33-96ac-fc311dda90fc

Behavioral analytics play an increasingly critical role in helping organizations stay ahead of rapidly evolving threats. Azure Sentinel has introduced a new set of User and Entity Behavioral Analytics (UEBA), to identify anomalies, detect threats, and provide context to inform threat hunting and response. Join this session for a deep dive on behavioral analytics and entity profiling.

This session is pre-recorded and will be released publicly this week. So keep watching the link!

Ask the Expert: Improve SecOps with Azure Sentinel, your Cloud-Native SIEM: https://myignite.microsoft.com/sessions/97ba4ff1-12be-4707-9a50-aedaa932dc6b

Join us for this Ask the Expert session following DB161 session “Improve SecOps with Azure Sentinel, your Cloud-Native SIEM” to ask our experts questions about the latest innovations from Azure Sentinel, Microsoft’s cloud native SIEM solution.

There’s a couple scheduling options here, and neither are great. But, if you really want that live interaction make sure to catch one of the following times/dates:

Wednesday, September 23|6:30 AM – 7:00 AM EDT

Tuesday, September 22|6:15 PM – 6:45 PM EDT

P.S. What would Ignite be without tons of product announcements? Stay tuned for Azure Sentinel announcements this week. Make sure to watch the #AzureSentinel and #MSIgnite hashtags on Twitter.

P.S.S. And, of course…as announcements are made, you can expect me to blog about them here at some point.

[Want to discuss this further? Hit me up on Twitter or LinkedIn]

Authors Rod Trent