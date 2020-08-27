Microsoft Endpoint Manager – Intune – Compliance Policy Series

I have just posted my video series focusing on Intune Complinace Policy. The link to the full playlist is here and a description of each video in the series is below. Enjoy!

Microsoft Endpoint Manager – Intune – Compliance Policy – Part I – The Basics and Beyond

This session is part I of a series focusing on compliance policy in Microsoft Intune. The session introduces Compliance Policy, what it is and how it is used. Demonstrations walk through the compliance section and shows settings specific to Windows, iOS and Android along with settings that apply to all enrolled devices.



Microsoft Endpoint Manager – Intune – Compliance Policy – Part II – Compliance Policies

This session is part II of a series detailing compliance settings in Microsoft intune. This session builds on the introduction and digs deeper into the scenarios and options. Demonstrations show the compliance policy options for Windows, iOS, macOS and Android and then iOS and Android are used to show the compliance policy settings in action. Demonstrations also show how to tailor user notifications so that they know exactly why their devices are out of compliance.



Microsoft Endpoint Manager – Intune – Compliance Policy – Part III -ConfigMgr Integration

This session is part 3 of a series focused on Compliance Policy in Microsoft Intune. The focus f this session is to detail the integration between Intune and ConfigMgr in a co-managed scenario that allows ConfigMgr compliance detail to be factored into the overall compliance assessment for a Windows device. Demonstrations in this session will show how to set this up and how the pieces work together.



Microsoft Endpoint Manager – Intune – Compliance Policy – Part IV – Conditional Access

This session is part 4 of a series focused on Compliance Policy in Microsoft Intune. The focus of this session is to pull together previous concepts and show how compliance policy can be used in conditional access to control access to corporate resources. The discussion does provide an overview of conditional access capabilities in general but the focus and demonstrations in the session are focused on results from compliance policy evaluation.

Authors stevenrachui