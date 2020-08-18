Enable Line Numbers to Aid Quicker Debugging of Your Azure Sentinel KQL Queries

The Azure Monitor team has rolled out a new capability to everyone to help enable quicker debugging for KQL queries in the Log Analytics workspace. When writing queries now and you receive the standard error that includes the line number and position, you’ll be able to identify the actual line more easily.

For those used to doing it the old way, or for those where the line numbers are just clutter, the feature is easy to turn on and off.

Open the Settings panel by clicking on the Settings cog icon and select the switch to turn row numbers off and on.

Enable line numbers in the query window

Authors Rod Trent