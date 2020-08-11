Updated Azure Sentinel Workbook: MITRE ATTACK Framework Reference

For those that have been using the MITRE ATT&CK Framework reference workbook for Azure Sentinel, I made some additions and changes today. The first change is relation to the new Pre-Attack addition to the console in preparation for new Hunting queries.

The second set of changes comes in the forum of new graphics and links to each tactic reference on the MITRE.org web site. These are all based on customer feedback and request.

You can grab the latest version from my GitHub Repo: https://github.com/rod-trent/SentinelWorkbooks/blob/master/MITREATTCKFrameworkReferenceforAzureSentinel.json

Authors Rod Trent