Azure Sentinel Incident Auto-refresh feature hits GA

It’s the little things, right? It’s the attention to detail that drives quality and consumption.

That said, today the Auto-refresh feature for Azure Sentinel Incidents has hit the general availability milestone.

Auto-refresh capability

What does it do?

Good question. Again, a very simple looking and sounding feature, but also a very powerful tool to use when there’s a flurry of activity in the environment.

When you turn Auto-refresh on, it causes the Incidents blade to refresh the display every 30 seconds and in doing so will show any new Incidents created during that short period of time and update those that already exist in the list.

Try it out and feel free to provide feedback.

Authors Rod Trent