There’s Preview items and Private Preview items (if you’ve joined the Private Preview program) in your Azure Sentinel console. You come across one or two periodically, but how do you locate all of them at once?

Pretty simple to do, but often overlooked.

In the Data Connectors, Analytics, or Hunting blades, just enter ‘preview’ in the provided filter field.

Not part of the Private Preview program for Azure Sentinel? Join today: https://aka.ms/SecurityPrP

Authors Rod Trent