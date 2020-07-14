New Reference Workbooks for Azure Sentinel

Who says Workbooks have to be crazy-complicated and full of dynamic data? Sometimes a valuable Workbook can simply be a great reference to have at your fingertips.

Such is the case for a couple new Azure Sentinel Workbooks I just posted to my GitHub repository. These new Workbooks are based off blog posts in the past couple days including Intune DeviceType Reference for Azure Sentinel KQL and MITRE ATTACK Framework Reference for Azure Sentinel.

The content of the Workbook sections give a good example of how to take advantage of HTML markup to adjust font size and color, placement, and other things. And, being HTML, you can take my Workbook components and add them to your own creations to generate something of ultimate value to you.

Here’s the downloads:

Intune DeviceType Reference for Azure Sentinel KQL Workbook

MITRE ATTACK Framework Reference for Azure Sentinel Workbook

Authors Rod Trent