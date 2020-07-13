Microsoft Endpoint Manager – Intune – Client Apps Series

I have just posted my video series focusing on Intune Client Apps. The link to the full playlist is here and a description of each video in the series is below. Enjoy

Modern Management – Intune – Client Apps – Part I – Introion

This session is Part I of a series focused on the Client App node in Intune. This session introduces the Client App node to set the stage for further discussion in subsequent installments. We also briefly introduce the Intune Management Extension.

Modern Management – Intune – Client Apps – Part II – Microsoft Application Management (MAM) – App Protection Policies – iOS and Android

Part II of this series introduced MAM and how it can be used to specifically manage applications regardless of whether a device is enrolled or not enrolled in MDM/Intune management. This session focuses specifically on iOS and Android but does touch on the WIndows implementation of MAM. The session includes demonstrations showing how to configure MAM and showing MAM working with a couple of apps from the app store.

Microsoft Endpoint Manager – Intune – Client Apps – Part III – Windows Information Protection (WIP) – Windows

This session is part III of a series focusing on Client Apps in Microsoft Intune. This session discusses Windows Information Protection and how it works to secure corporate data being used in a Windows environment. Examples and detailed discussion are included.

Modern Management – Intune – Client Apps – Part IV – App Configuration Policies

This session is part IV of a series focused on Client Apps in Intune. This session specifically details App Configuration Policy. The presentation discusses what App Configuration is, why administrators should care and then focuses on demonstrating App Configuration policy ‘in action’ with 5 demos. The session wraps up with a discussion around troubleshooting.

Modern Management – Intune – Client Apps – Part V – Apps – Windows

This session is part V of an ongoing series focused on Client Apps in Microsoft Intune. This session details application deployment to Windows 10 devices and includes discussion of Store Apps, Web Apps, Line of Business Apps and Win 32 Apps. Each option is demonstrated and fully discussed. The session concludes by reviewing general Tips, Tricks and Troubleshooting

Microsoft Endpoint Manager – Intune – Client Apps – Part VI – Apps – iOS

This session is part VI of an ongoing series focused on Client Apps in Microsoft Intune. This session details application deployment to iOS devices and includes discussion of Store Apps, Web Apps Line of Business Apps and Built-In apps. Each option is demonstrated and fully discussed. The session concludes by reviewing general Tips, Tricks and Troubleshooting

Microsoft Endpoint Manager – Intune – Client Apps – Part VII – Apps – MacOS

This session is part VII of an ongoing series focused on Client Apps in Microsoft Intune. This session details application deployment to MacOS devices and includes discussion of Web Apps Line of Business apps, M365 apps, deployment of Edge and also Defender ATP. Each option is demonstrated and fully discussed. The session concludes by reviewing general Tips, Tricks and Troubleshooting.

Microsoft Endpoint Manager – Intune – Client Apps – Part VIII – Apps – Android

This session is part VIII of an ongoing series focused on Client Apps in Microsoft Intune. This session details application deployment to Android devices and includes demonstration of Android devices enrolled through Android Admin and also Android Enterprise. Demonstration includes all of types of app installation supported by Intune and concludes by reviewing general Tips, Tricks and Troubleshooting.

Microsoft Endpoint Manager – Intune – Client Apps – Part IX – Apps – Odds and Ends

This session is part IX of a series focused on Client Apps in Microsoft Intune. This session covers odds and ends related to client apps, including Microsoft Store for Business integration, App Licensing, Office Policies and more. An overview of each item discussed is provided.

Authors stevenrachui