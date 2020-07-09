New Private Preview Tag in Azure Sentinel

Part of the Private Preview program for Azure Sentinel and get confused by which previews you’re testing? We’ve added a new feature to the News & Guides blade to help minimize the confusion and also provide links to each preview’s documentation and participation requirements.

Directly in the Azure Sentinel console, go to the News & Guides blade and pagedown through what’s listed there. If your tenant has been authorized for participation, in the list you’ll also see the previews you’re taking part in. These are notable by the ‘Private Preview‘ tag by the preview title. Additionally, right after the description of the preview there’s a link that you can use to get a refresher on the participation requirements and testing methods.

Not part of the Private Preview program? Why not? Go to the following link to sign-up: https://aka.ms/SecurityPrP

Authors Rod Trent