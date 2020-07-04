Azure Management and Cost optimization useful links.

As a Microsoft PFE one of MIPs that I deliver is “Azure Management and Cost optimization”. During those deliveries, I am often asked to provide URLs to resources regarding the delivery. Therefore, I thought maybe to put them all in one place. Here is the list of URLs that I have found very useful:

#Azure Cost Management Home

https://Azure.microsoft.com/en-us/services/cost-management

#Azure Cost Management Docs

https://Azure.microsoft.com/en-us/services/cost-management

#Azure Cost Management Blogs

https://Azure.microsoft.com/en-us/blog/tag/cost-management

#Azure Cost Management Videos

https://www.youtube.com/c/AzureCostManagement

#Azure Advisor Home

https://Azure.microsoft.com/en-us/services/advisor

#Azure Advisor Docs

https://docs.microsoft.com/en-us/Azure/advisor

#Azure Advisor Cost Recommendations

https://docs.microsoft.com/en-us/Azure/advisor/advisor-cost-recommendations

Azure pricing calculator

https://Azure.microsoft.com/en-ca/pricing/calculator

Azure TCO calculator

https://Azure.microsoft.com/en-us/pricing/tco/calculator

#Azure Consumption Insight PowerBI Connector

https://docs.microsoft.com/en-us/power-bi/connect-data/desktop-connect-Azure-consumption-insights

#Azure Cost Management Forum

https://social.msdn.microsoft.com/Forums/en-US/home?forum=AzureCostManagement

#Azure Cost and Consumption API

https://docs.microsoft.com/en-us/Azure/cost-management-billing/manage/consumption-api-overview

https://docs.microsoft.com/en-us/Azure/cost-management-billing/manage/usage-rate-card-overview

https://docs.microsoft.com/en-us/Azure/cost-management-billing/manage/enterprise-api

#Azure Governance and Adoption Framework

https://docs.microsoft.com/en-us/Azure/cloud-adoption-framework/govern

#Azure Tags

https://docs.microsoft.com/en-us/Azure/Azure-resource-manager/management/tag-resources

#Azure EA Portal Administration

https://docs.microsoft.com/en-us/Azure/cost-management-billing/manage/ea-portal-administration

Authors denibeslic