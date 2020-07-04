Azure Management and Cost optimization useful links.

As a Microsoft PFE one of MIPs that I deliver is “Azure Management and Cost optimization”. During those deliveries, I am often asked to provide URLs to resources regarding the delivery. Therefore, I thought maybe to put them all in one place. Here is the list of URLs that I have found very useful:
#Azure Cost Management Home
https://Azure.microsoft.com/en-us/services/cost-management
#Azure Cost Management Docs
https://Azure.microsoft.com/en-us/services/cost-management
#Azure Cost Management Blogs
https://Azure.microsoft.com/en-us/blog/tag/cost-management
#Azure Cost Management Videos
https://www.youtube.com/c/AzureCostManagement
#Azure Advisor Home
https://Azure.microsoft.com/en-us/services/advisor
#Azure Advisor Docs
https://docs.microsoft.com/en-us/Azure/advisor
#Azure Advisor Cost Recommendations
https://docs.microsoft.com/en-us/Azure/advisor/advisor-cost-recommendations
Azure pricing calculator
https://Azure.microsoft.com/en-ca/pricing/calculator
Azure TCO calculator
https://Azure.microsoft.com/en-us/pricing/tco/calculator
#Azure Consumption Insight PowerBI Connector
https://docs.microsoft.com/en-us/power-bi/connect-data/desktop-connect-Azure-consumption-insights
#Azure Cost Management Forum
https://social.msdn.microsoft.com/Forums/en-US/home?forum=AzureCostManagement
#Azure Cost and Consumption API
https://docs.microsoft.com/en-us/Azure/cost-management-billing/manage/consumption-api-overview
https://docs.microsoft.com/en-us/Azure/cost-management-billing/manage/usage-rate-card-overview
https://docs.microsoft.com/en-us/Azure/cost-management-billing/manage/enterprise-api
#Azure Governance and Adoption Framework
https://docs.microsoft.com/en-us/Azure/cloud-adoption-framework/govern
#Azure Tags
https://docs.microsoft.com/en-us/Azure/Azure-resource-manager/management/tag-resources
#Azure EA Portal Administration
https://docs.microsoft.com/en-us/Azure/cost-management-billing/manage/ea-portal-administration
