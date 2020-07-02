Connecting Intune to Azure Sentinel

We have some deeper integration coming for all endpoints in the future for Azure Sentinel through the standard ATP, DATP, and etc. connectors, but for now you can connect your Intune/Endpoint Manager tenant to Azure Sentinel pretty easily to get started sifting through the availability data . It literally takes less than a few minutes to make the adjustment and see a new Intune data table show up in Azure Sentinel.

How to do it…

Open the Microsoft Endpoint Manager admin center (https://endpoint.microsoft.com/) and navigate the menu to Reports, then Diagnostic Settings.

Create a new Diagnostic Setting similar to the following but ensure that your own Subscription and Log Analytics Workspace (for Azure Sentinel) is selected. Also, make sure to select all log types (AuditLogs, OperationalLogs, and DeviceComplianceOrg).

Click the image for a larger view

Once the Diagnostic Setting is created, saved, and enabled, as long as there is activity being recorded in the Intune tenant a new data table called IntuneAuditLogs will show up in the list in Azure Sentinel under the LogManagement area.

The number of typed columns are few, unfortunately, but there’s still good data to glean. Stay tuned. I’m collaborating with some colleagues to build knowledge around generating valuable Analytics Rules and I’ll provide more information here in the near future.

