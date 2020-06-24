Resources on Servicing the Modern Workplace and WFH

We recently published a bunch of great articles with regards to Servicing Windows and Microsoft Apps for Enterprise (formally known as Office 365 Pro Plus) to help you overcome challenges you might face when it comes to Work from home scenarios.

So as we want our devices stay healthy and secure as well in those remote times I see a lot of customers re-think their current design and also moving to Windows Update for Business.

For this reason I put together a list of resources to help you moving forward and optimize your Servicing approach:

New on Microsoft Learn: Stay current with Windows 10 and Microsoft 365 Apps https://techcommunity.microsoft.com/t5/windows-it-pro-blog/new-on-microsoft-learn-stay-current-with-windows-10-and/ba-p/1483656 A calendar approach for keeping the modern workplace up to date https://techcommunity.microsoft.com/t5/windows-it-pro-blog/a-calendar-approach-for-keeping-the-modern-workplace-up-to-date/ba-p/1475666 Deploying a new version of Windows 10 in a remote world https://techcommunity.microsoft.com/t5/windows-it-pro-blog/deploying-a-new-version-of-windows-10-in-a-remote-world/ba-p/1419846 Optimize Windows monthly update deployment for remote devices https://techcommunity.microsoft.com/t5/windows-it-pro-blog/optimize-windows-monthly-update-deployment-for-remote-devices/ba-p/1309917 Transform Windows feature updates with a servicing calendar https://techcommunity.microsoft.com/t5/windows-it-pro-blog/transform-windows-feature-updates-with-a-servicing-calendar/ba-p/1475672 Roll out updates faster with the Update Baseline for Windows 10 https://techcommunity.microsoft.com/t5/windows-it-pro-blog/roll-out-updates-faster-with-the-update-baseline-for-windows-10/ba-p/1468950 Real-world practices to optimize Windows 10 update deployments https://techcommunity.microsoft.com/t5/windows-it-pro-blog/real-world-practices-to-optimize-windows-10-update-deployments/ba-p/1227825 Optimize on-premises monthly update delivery using the cloud https://techcommunity.microsoft.com/t5/windows-it-pro-blog/optimize-on-premises-monthly-update-delivery-using-the-cloud/ba-p/1483519 Office hours: servicing Windows 10 in a remote world https://techcommunity.microsoft.com/t5/windows-it-pro-blog/office-hours-servicing-windows-10-in-a-remote-world/ba-p/1316322 WUfB and Servicing Enhancements with Windows 10 2004 https://techcommunity.microsoft.com/t5/windows-it-pro-blog/what-s-new-for-it-pros-in-windows-10-version-2004/ba-p/1419764 Co-Management of Windows Updates Workloads https://techcommunity.microsoft.com/t5/core-infrastructure-and-security/co-management-of-windows-updates-workloads/ba-p/922378 Troubleshooting Windows 10 Update Ring Policies https://techcommunity.microsoft.com/t5/intune-customer-success/support-tip-troubleshooting-windows-10-update-ring-policies/ba-p/714046 Managing Patch Tuesday with Configuration Manager in a remote work world https://techcommunity.microsoft.com/t5/configuration-manager-blog/managing-patch-tuesday-with-configuration-manager-in-a-remote/ba-p/1269444 Mastering Configuration Manager Bandwidth limitations for VPN connected Clients https://techcommunity.microsoft.com/t5/premier-field-engineering/mastering-configuration-manager-bandwidth-limitations-for-vpn/ba-p/1280002 Modern Content Distribution: Microsoft Endpoint Manager and Connected Cache https://techcommunity.microsoft.com/t5/premier-field-engineering/modern-content-distribution-microsoft-endpoint-manager-and/ba-p/1148669 Keeping Windows 10 devices up to date with Microsoft Intune and Windows Update for Business https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/itshowcase/keeping-windows-10-devices-up-to-date-with-microsoft-intune-and-windows-update-for-business Configuring Office 365 ProPlus updates for remote workers using VPN https://techcommunity.microsoft.com/t5/office-365-blog/configuring-office-365-proplus-updates-for-remote-workers-using/ba-p/1253491 Optimize Office 365 connectivity for remote users using VPN split tunneling https://docs.microsoft.com/en-us/office365/enterprise/office-365-vpn-split-tunnel

Authors Stefan Ringler