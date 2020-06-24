Resources on Servicing the Modern Workplace and WFH

Intune, Windows 2 Minutes

We recently published a bunch of great articles with regards to Servicing Windows and Microsoft Apps for Enterprise (formally known as Office 365 Pro Plus) to help you overcome challenges you might face when it comes to Work from home scenarios.

So as we want our devices stay healthy and secure as well in those remote times I see a lot of customers re-think their current design and also moving to Windows Update for Business.

For this reason I put together a list of resources to help you moving forward and optimize your Servicing approach:

New on Microsoft Learn: Stay current with Windows 10 and Microsoft 365 Appshttps://techcommunity.microsoft.com/t5/windows-it-pro-blog/new-on-microsoft-learn-stay-current-with-windows-10-and/ba-p/1483656
A calendar approach for keeping the modern workplace up to datehttps://techcommunity.microsoft.com/t5/windows-it-pro-blog/a-calendar-approach-for-keeping-the-modern-workplace-up-to-date/ba-p/1475666
Deploying a new version of Windows 10 in a remote worldhttps://techcommunity.microsoft.com/t5/windows-it-pro-blog/deploying-a-new-version-of-windows-10-in-a-remote-world/ba-p/1419846
Optimize Windows monthly update deployment for remote deviceshttps://techcommunity.microsoft.com/t5/windows-it-pro-blog/optimize-windows-monthly-update-deployment-for-remote-devices/ba-p/1309917
Transform Windows feature updates with a servicing calendarhttps://techcommunity.microsoft.com/t5/windows-it-pro-blog/transform-windows-feature-updates-with-a-servicing-calendar/ba-p/1475672
Roll out updates faster with the Update Baseline for Windows 10https://techcommunity.microsoft.com/t5/windows-it-pro-blog/roll-out-updates-faster-with-the-update-baseline-for-windows-10/ba-p/1468950
Real-world practices to optimize Windows 10 update deploymentshttps://techcommunity.microsoft.com/t5/windows-it-pro-blog/real-world-practices-to-optimize-windows-10-update-deployments/ba-p/1227825
Optimize on-premises monthly update delivery using the cloudhttps://techcommunity.microsoft.com/t5/windows-it-pro-blog/optimize-on-premises-monthly-update-delivery-using-the-cloud/ba-p/1483519
Office hours: servicing Windows 10 in a remote worldhttps://techcommunity.microsoft.com/t5/windows-it-pro-blog/office-hours-servicing-windows-10-in-a-remote-world/ba-p/1316322
WUfB and Servicing Enhancements with Windows 10 2004https://techcommunity.microsoft.com/t5/windows-it-pro-blog/what-s-new-for-it-pros-in-windows-10-version-2004/ba-p/1419764
Co-Management of Windows Updates Workloadshttps://techcommunity.microsoft.com/t5/core-infrastructure-and-security/co-management-of-windows-updates-workloads/ba-p/922378
Troubleshooting Windows 10 Update Ring Policieshttps://techcommunity.microsoft.com/t5/intune-customer-success/support-tip-troubleshooting-windows-10-update-ring-policies/ba-p/714046
Managing Patch Tuesday with Configuration Manager in a remote work worldhttps://techcommunity.microsoft.com/t5/configuration-manager-blog/managing-patch-tuesday-with-configuration-manager-in-a-remote/ba-p/1269444
Mastering Configuration Manager Bandwidth limitations for VPN connected Clientshttps://techcommunity.microsoft.com/t5/premier-field-engineering/mastering-configuration-manager-bandwidth-limitations-for-vpn/ba-p/1280002
Modern Content Distribution: Microsoft Endpoint Manager and Connected Cachehttps://techcommunity.microsoft.com/t5/premier-field-engineering/modern-content-distribution-microsoft-endpoint-manager-and/ba-p/1148669
Keeping Windows 10 devices up to date with Microsoft Intune and Windows Update for Businesshttps://www.microsoft.com/en-us/itshowcase/keeping-windows-10-devices-up-to-date-with-microsoft-intune-and-windows-update-for-business
Configuring Office 365 ProPlus updates for remote workers using VPNhttps://techcommunity.microsoft.com/t5/office-365-blog/configuring-office-365-proplus-updates-for-remote-workers-using/ba-p/1253491
Optimize Office 365 connectivity for remote users using VPN split tunnelinghttps://docs.microsoft.com/en-us/office365/enterprise/office-365-vpn-split-tunnel

