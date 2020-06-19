Granting Access to Specific Azure Sentinel Playbooks for Specific Analysts

As a general best practice, you want to configure access to Azure Sentinel resources through the Resource Group and you want to ensure you are providing only the access required i.e., using a least permissive model. Azure Sentinel resource access is applied using the following assignment roles…

Azure Sentinel roles and allowed actions

I talk about these roles, access, and best practices for access based on analyst levels quite often with our customers. Building security team members’ responsibilities is important and a critical part of the SOC workflow. However, one of the first things customers ask during this discussion is about Playbook usage. As you can see from the table above, to actually run Playbooks (apply automation), an analyst is required to have both Azure Sentinel contributor and Logic App contributor roles. Hmmm…so what if you want the Responder or Reader roles to perform automation?

Keep in mind that Playbooks are powerful. In the wrong hands, dangerous things can happen. Who really wants to accidentally lock the CEO out their login account because the password was forgotten, was typed in wrong 10 times in the last hour, and the HelpDesk was never called due to ego? But if it’s going to happen – even on purpose – it’s probably best for a seasoned analyst to take the blame for it. It could be a career-ending move for a Tier 1 analyst.

Creating Playbooks should go through a methodical, logical process. Only create a Playbook out of need and also ensure that the proper teams are involved during the design. Don’t automate just to automate. For example, for those situations where a Playbook causes a user account to be locked or a port to be blocked at the firewall, its best for the Security team to work with the Operations team to make sure it’s done correctly and effectively and that it’s gone through the proper authorizations. Think about it. By applying automation through Playbooks you are effectively shortcutting the Change Management process. Without proper vetting from the proper teams, bad things could happen both technically and politically. Oh…and feelings could be hurt, too. And, what’s worse than that?

So, after all the vetting has taken place and the authorization checkboxes have been ticked, you may determine that certain Playbooks are safe and they might fit a requirement to be run by those who don’t have the overarching Logic App contributor role or god-like powers in either Azure or Azure Sentinel. You probably don’t want a Tier 1 analyst who is assigned the lowly Azure Sentinel Reader role to be able to lockout users, but it might be beneficial for them to do something more simple like ensuring each open Incident has the IP GEO location applied.

Fortunately, since Playbooks are built on Logic Apps and Logic Apps provides the ability to set specific access per resource, you can assign specific Playbook access using Access Control (IAM).

Here’s an example…

In my Azure tenant I have a user account, Jaime Sommers, that has been assigned the Azure Sentinel Reader role. With that role Jaime is limited to only being able to view data in the Azure Sentinel console.

But, I want Jaime to be able to add the GEO location to Incidents using the Get-GeoFromIpandTagIncident Playbook – but only THAT Playbook – and none of the others. That’s going to save our team time as our Tier 2 analysts gear up each day to determine which new Incidents they need to start investigating.

Through the Playbooks blade in the Azure Sentinel console, I access the Access Control (IAM) blade and assign the Logic Apps Contributor role specifically to the user account Jaime Sommers.

Adding the Log Analytics Contributor role to a specific Playbook for a specific analyst

After a brief sync (it can sometimes take a minute or longer), when Jaime refreshes her Playbooks blade, she can now see the specific Playbook and can then use it to apply GEO location to an Incident she is working on.

Playbook access for Jaime

As you can seem in the image above, the bottom screenshot example is Jaime without the specific Logic App Contributor role assigned and the top screenshot example is after she has been granted access to it.

And, even though Jaime is severely limited in what she can do in the Azure Sentinel console due to her lowly Azure Sentinel Reader role assignment, she can now run the Playbook and GEO is assigned to the Incident.

Authors Rod Trent