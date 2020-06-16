0x8007007B – While Installing Application through Configuration Manager

Picture this – It is Friday afternoon; you have one more application to test before heading home for the weekend. You deploy it to your test machine, you attempt the install and “Failed” with Error 0x8007007B (-2147024773).

You don’t immediately recognize this error code, so you use CMTrace to look at the AppEnforce.log and you discover the following:

+++ Starting Install enforcement for App DT "7-Zip-MSI-Install-x64-Error" ApplicationDeliveryType - ScopeId_D737C4E3-3557-444C-A972-4FCE5EF49153/DeploymentType_cec8980e-822f-4257-80fa-63cf05cbd4ab, Revision - 2, ContentPath - C:\WINDOWS\ccmcache\2, Execution Context - System AppEnforce 6/16/2020 10:56:28 AM 7544 (0x1D78) Performing detection of app deployment type 7-Zip-MSI-Install-x64-Error(ScopeId_D737C4E3-3557-444C-A972-4FCE5EF49153/DeploymentType_cec8980e-822f-4257-80fa-63cf05cbd4ab, revision 2) for user. AppEnforce 6/16/2020 10:56:28 AM 7544 (0x1D78) +++ Application not discovered. [AppDT Id: ScopeId_D737C4E3-3557-444C-A972-4FCE5EF49153/DeploymentType_cec8980e-822f-4257-80fa-63cf05cbd4ab, Revision: 2] AppEnforce 6/16/2020 10:56:28 AM 7544 (0x1D78) App enforcement environment: Context: Machine Command line: "Deploy-Application.exe" -DeploymentType "Install" Allow user interaction: No UI mode: 1 User token: not null Session Id: 2 Content path: C:\WINDOWS\ccmcache\2 Working directory: "Deploy-Application.exe" -DeploymentType "Uninstall" AppEnforce 6/16/2020 10:56:28 AM 7544 (0x1D78) Failed in accessing working directory C:\WINDOWS\ccmcache\2\Deploy-Application.exe" -DeploymentType "Uninstall, error 8007007b AppEnforce 6/16/2020 10:56:28 AM 7544 (0x1D78) ScriptHandler::EnforceApp failed (0x8007007b). AppEnforce 6/16/2020 10:56:28 AM 7544 (0x1D78) AppProvider::EnforceApp - Failed to invoke EnforceApp on Application handler(0x8007007b). AppEnforce 6/16/2020 10:56:28 AM 7544 (0x1D78) CommenceEnforcement failed with error 0x8007007b. AppEnforce 6/16/2020 10:56:28 AM 7544 (0x1D78) Method CommenceEnforcement failed with error code 8007007B AppEnforce 6/16/2020 10:56:28 AM 7544 (0x1D78) ++++++ Failed to enforce app. Error 0x8007007b. ++++++ AppEnforce 6/16/2020 10:56:28 AM 7544 (0x1D78)

The line in this log that sticks out is “Failed in accessing working directory C:\WINDOWS\ccmcache\2\Deploy-Application.exe” -DeploymentType “Uninstall, error 8007007b”. Why can’t ConfigMgr access the Cache folder? You start thinking Anti-Virus, Security Software, then you notice that there is more text on that line than you expect. So, you check out the Deployment Type…

Error in Installation Start In…

Sure enough, you have placed the “Uninstall Command Line” in the “Installation start in:” box. As silly as this sounds, mistakes happen. If I can save someone even a little bit of time troubleshooting this issues then this post was worth it.

Now, go home and enjoy your weekend – the application will be there Monday Morning… 😉

Authors Chris Chisholm