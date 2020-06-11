Getting Direct URLs for Azure Sentinel Incidents Using KQL

We are making this capability much, MUCH easier in the very near future but for now here’s a convoluted way to get the direct link to Incidents out of the Azure Sentinel tables.

I created the following query for a customer so they could parse out the URL and then send it through email to analysts through a Playbook. Note that this information is contained in the AzureActivity table, but it needs to be cobbled together using strcat.

What it looks like…

Query:

let IncidentURL = “https://portal.azure.com/#asset/Microsoft_Azure_Security_Insights/Incident”;

AzureActivity

| where _ResourceId contains “Microsoft.SecurityInsights” and _ResourceId contains “incidents”

| summarize by _ResourceId

| extend IncidentLINK = strcat(IncidentURL, _ResourceId)

| distinct IncidentLINK

Results:

Get it from GitHub: https://github.com/rod-trent/SentinelKQL/blob/master/SentinelIncidentURLs-%20ALL.txt

Authors Rod Trent