Azure Sentinel Community – the Shortlinks

Those that know me, know that I’ve had a very blessed professional career. As part of that, I’ve created, developed, and run some very significant communities over the past 20-plus years. I am a community person through-and-through, and as such, am always on the lookout for ways to foster customers’ efforts to create and maintain technical communites both online and in-person.

Early in my career, I was lucky to be part of a very rich and active community – one that completely fulfilled and excited me. I thought that was a once-in-a-lifetime occurrence. I was wrong. Azure Sentinel, due to how it has been developed around openness and sharing through GitHub, KQL, Logic Apps, and other mechanisms feels very much like those early days of those early communities that I had been associated with. And, that makes me very happy. And, it’s great to be part of it again.

There are a few communities available already – both official and unofficial. I recommend getting involved early. Through your participation we all become smarter and better equipped to use Azure Sentinel.

Listed below are a number of resources that I know about that are available for Azure Sentinel customers with which to participate, collaborate, contribute, and seek peer support. Feel free to congregate where you feel most comfortable. I tend to monitor each one of them so you might find me there.

Also, note that these are “shortlinks.” Like many of our customers it drives me nuts when I see a PowerPoint slide with a URL that’s 2 miles long. These are shortlinks that I’ve created and regularly share with my customers when delivering workshops on Azure Sentinel. Shortlinks make them more memorable.

GitHub: aka.ms/ASGitHub – our official content community

aka.ms/ASGitHub – our official content community Microsoft Tech Community: aka.ms/AzureSentinelMicrosoft – our official peer (forums) community

aka.ms/AzureSentinelMicrosoft – our official peer (forums) community LinkedIn: aka.ms/AzureSentinelLinkedIn – a more professional setting for news, links, comments

aka.ms/AzureSentinelLinkedIn – a more professional setting for news, links, comments Facebook: aka.ms/AzureSentinelFacebook – enjoy Azure Sentinel while hanging with friends and family

aka.ms/AzureSentinelFacebook – enjoy Azure Sentinel while hanging with friends and family Twitter: aka.ms/AzureSentinelTwitter – this is the #AzureSentinel hashtag for Twitter

aka.ms/AzureSentinelTwitter – this is the #AzureSentinel hashtag for Twitter Reddit: aka.ms/AzureSentinelReddit – its Reddit. People may scream at you.

P.S. Know of any others that should be here? Let me know on Twitter: @rodtrent

Authors Rod Trent