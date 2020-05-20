Microsoft Sr. Project Manager approach to Technical Certification – AZ-900

- Plan your time wisely. I plan to read the book, take the practice exams in the book at the end of the chapters, and then take exam simulations of AZ-900
- Since the book I’m using has only 4 chapters I’m planning to complete reading in a week, practice exams the next week and finally prepping for the real exam
- I’m using the Microsoft Azure Fundamentals Exam Ref AZ-900, by Jim Cheshire, Microsoft Press and an exam simulator I bought on Ebay for $3.95 called, “Microsoft Azure Fundamentals AZ-900 Exam Dump Test PDF Q&A + VCE Simulator”
Now that you have my preliminary thoughts and tools for how to get started during Week 1 you are ready to start your journey to certification. For Week 2, I will inform you how I moved to the next step to taking the certification exam, “Microsoft Azure Fundamentals Certification AZ-900“.
