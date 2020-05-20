Microsoft Sr. Project Manager approach to Technical Certification – AZ-900

Microsoft has a culture of continuous learning. As such there is a Technical Skills initiation that requires Microsoft Consulting Services to gain an additional technical skill such that they are able to be more impactful in their role. Even the Project Managers are held to that standard and requirement.



The following Blog will detail how I gain the Microsoft Azure Fundamentals Certification AZ-900 within the next 3 weeks. I will include what study materials I use, how I go about the learning path, and ultimately passing the Exam. Time isn’t on our side so, let’s get started.

“Fail to plan, plan to fail”.

Plan your time wisely. I plan to read the book, take the practice exams in the book at the end of the chapters, and then take exam simulations of AZ-900

In order for this plan to work you’ll need a regimented schedule, a place for quiet reading then converting that space for concentrated test taking Since the book I’m using has only 4 chapters I’m planning to complete reading in a week, practice exams the next week and finally prepping for the real exam

I’m using the Microsoft Azure Fundamentals Exam Ref AZ-900, by Jim Cheshire, Microsoft Press and an exam simulator I bought on Ebay for $3.95 called, “Microsoft Azure Fundamentals AZ-900 Exam Dump Test PDF Q&A + VCE Simulator”

Now that you have my preliminary thoughts and tools for how to get started during Week 1 you are ready to start your journey to certification. For Week 2, I will inform you how I moved to the next step to taking the certification exam, “Microsoft Azure Fundamentals Certification AZ-900“.

Authors Kevin Smith