Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, most employees are now working from home. Many of these employees are not making use of any VPN solutions to connect to the corporate network.

Some of the most frequent questions we receive since the shift to remote work are related to secure channel / machine account password changes.

Concerns are around whether the password can be updated with no VPN connectivity and whether users will experience trust relationship issues, either while still working at home, or when they eventually connect to the corporate network.

Unfortunately, the computer needs connectivity to Active Directory to update the machine account password. The good news is that in a no connectivity situation, the machine account password expiry shouldn’t matter.

For more information on this, head on over to this informative article posted by Michael Hildebrand on the Microsoft Tech Community site, I share this with all my customers:

Secure Channel/Expired Machine Account Password Concerns – Revisited

Authors Johan Heyneke