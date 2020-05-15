Azure Firewall vs Network Virtual Appliances

Network security plays a vital role in public cloud infrastructure design. Azure cloud is providing multiple network security options for the cloud infra and application services.

Few of Azure offerings in network and application security service are below

Network Security Group

Application Security Group

Isolated Virtual Network

Access Control List

Azure DDoS protection

Azure Front Door

App Service Environment

Azure Firewall (firewall-as-a-service)

Third party Network Virtual Appliances (Cisco, F5, Barracuda, Palo Alto etc.)

In this article we are going to focus on the high-level functionality, design decision and best practices for Azure Firewall and Network Virtual Appliances (NVA).

Azure Firewall:

Azure firewall is a cloud native stateful firewall as a service. This offers high availability and scalability form azure side. You can avail the service with pay as you go model. It has a published and committed SLA. It fits into DevOps model for deployment and uses cloud native monitoring tools.

Below rules and tags are supported by Azure Firewall

Application FQDN filtering rules

Network traffic filtering rules

FQDN tags

Service tags

Threat intelligence

Outbound SNAT support

Inbound DNAT support

Multiple public IP addresses

Azure Monitor logging

Forced tunneling

Certifications

See more here.

Third party Network Virtual Appliances:

There are large number of brands offering their network appliance to Azure echo system. You may easily get your favorite network solution provider’s NVA in Azure marketplace. This will give you the same experience that you are already getting with your on-premises network devices. Technically the NVAs are virtual machine instances so you are fully responsible for high availability and scalability of your firewall services.

NVAs today are provide a diverse set of capabilities such as

Firewalls

WAN optimizers

Application delivery controllers

Routers

Load balancers,

Proxies, and more

Considering the facts before designing the network security for the organization:

Azure Firewall Third Party NVA Cost Azure Firewall is about 30-50% less cost than NVA VM+ Software Business Need Customer’s Call Customer’s Call Existing Skills and Trust Must learn few new concepts for configuring Azure firewall If you trust the brand and you have a large skill base Licensing Consumption: instance + per GB VM + Software Maintenance Azure will take care Customer responsibility Ownership Set & monitor Manage VM / OS / Software Support Included in your Azure Support plan Per NVA vendor billing model Complexity Simple Difficult Azure Firewall versus Network Virtual Appliances

Best Practices for implementing Network Security:

Use strong network controls

Logically segment subnets

Adopt a Zero Trust approach

Control routing behavior

Deploy perimeter networks for security zones

Avoid exposure to the internet with dedicated WAN links

Optimize uptime and performance

Disable RDP/SSH Access to virtual machines

Secure your critical Azure service resources to only your virtual networks

For more in depth understanding on Azure network security and design see Azure security best practices and patterns .