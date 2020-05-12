Modern Management – Intune – Enrollment – Part IV – Android – Options and Troubleshooting

Enrollment is the process required to begin managing a device. This session is part 4 of a series focusing on device enrollment in Microsoft Intune. This session focuses on enrollment options and process for Android devices and includes discussion of Conventional, Android Enterprise and Samsung KNOX enrollment options. Discussion includes the various ways in which a device can be enrolled to Android Enterprise – Near Field Communication, Token, QR Code and Android Zero Touch. The concepts of BYOD and Corporate owned devices is also translated into Android equivalents. Further discussion includes the Google Play Service.

