Set SCOM maintenance mode when all servers in a list are down

I had a customer request where they had relatively consistent errors with a give network and they wanted to suppress alerting when they had this issue arise.

I wrote a PowerShell script that would ping the servers in a file and if all failed would set maintenance mode for a SCOM group of servers.

Below is the script contents.

Set-StrictMode -Version 2 #PS Example Script Here #Example script ping servers on specific network from hardcoded list if all servers down then put servers in maint # Mode. If servers respond then take group out of maint function CreateMyEvent ($iEID, $sourceEvent, $param1,$param2,$param3,$param4,$param5,$param6,$param7) { #//Create Source with PS first. $test1 = " " # //10 below is event id, 1 is category. $info = "Information"; $ei = New-Object System.Diagnostics.EventInstance($iEID,1); $eventLogTest = New-Object System.Diagnostics.EventLog; $eventLogTest.Log = "Application"; $eventLogTest.Source = $sourceEvent; "Writing Eid: " + $iEID + " with parameters" $eventLogTest.WriteEvent($ei, @($param1,$param2,$param3,$param4,$param5,$param6,$param7,$test1)) "Wrote to event log" } Function GroupMaintMode #($ScomServer, $GroupDisplayName, $DurationInMin, $Reason, $Comment) ( [Parameter(Mandatory=$true)][string]$ScomServer, [Parameter(Mandatory=$true)][string]$GroupDisplayName, [Parameter(Mandatory=$true)][Int32]$DurationInMin, [Parameter(Mandatory=$true)][string]$Reason, [Parameter(Mandatory=$false)][string]$Comment ){ Import-Module OperationsManager New-SCOMManagementGroupConnection -ComputerName $ScomServer ForEach ($group in (Get-ScomGroup -DisplayName $GroupDisplayName)) { If ($group.InMaintenanceMode -eq $false) { $group.ScheduleMaintenanceMode([datetime]::Now.touniversaltime(), ` ([datetime]::Now).addminutes($DurationInMin).touniversaltime(), ` "$Reason", "$Comment" , "Recursive") } } } Function GroupMaintModeStop #($ScomServer, $GroupDisplayName, $DurationInMin, $Reason, $Comment) ( [Parameter(Mandatory=$true)][string]$ScomServer, [Parameter(Mandatory=$true)][string]$GroupDisplayName, [Parameter(Mandatory=$true)][Int32]$DurationInMin, [Parameter(Mandatory=$true)][string]$Reason, [Parameter(Mandatory=$false)][string]$Comment ){ Import-Module OperationsManager New-SCOMManagementGroupConnection -ComputerName $ScomServer ForEach ($group in (Get-ScomGroup -DisplayName $GroupDisplayName)) { If ($group.InMaintenanceMode -eq $true) { "Group is in maint mode, so take it out" $group.StopMaintenanceMode([datetime]::Now.touniversaltime(), [Microsoft.EnterpriseManagement.Common.TraversalDepth]::Recursive) } } } #Begin of main routine############################### $sourceEvt = "SCOMNetOutage" if (!(test-path ` HKLM:\SYSTEM\CurrentControlSet\Services\Eventlog\Application\$sourceEvt )) {new-eventlog -Logname Application -source $sourceEvt -ErrorAction SilentlyContinue} Write-Eventlog -Logname "Application" -EntryType Information -EventID 31 -Source $sourceEvt -Message "Begin Script" $error.clear() $startD = Get-Date #NOTE: your server or list of IP's should be in new line delimited file below, you can change this be editing line below $info = get-content C:\SCOMNetCheck\ServerList.txt foreach ($serverPing in $info) { $serverPing if ($serverPing -eq "") { "Skipping blank server in list" continue } $pingSuccess = $FALSE $PingOkMessage = $serverPing + ": Server test-connection succeeded" #Start all jobs $scriptblock = { test-Connection -ComputerName "$args[0]" -Count 1 -Quiet } #$scriptblock Start-Job -ScriptBlock { test-Connection -ComputerName $args[0] -Count 1 -Quiet } -ArgumentList @($serverPing) } #Wait for all jobs that are pinging addresses in file this is threaded to improve speed Get-Job | Wait-Job #Get all job results $Output = Get-Job | Receive-Job #| Out-GridView Comand, Name foreach ($res in $Output) { "res: " + $res if ($res){ $pingSuccess = $TRUE } } if ($pingSuccess) { write-Host "Found Server that successfully pinged we need to stop maint mode now to Allow for alerting" -ForegroundColor Green #log event that removing alert suppression CreateMyEvent 11 $sourceEvt "Found Server that successfully pinged we need to stop maint mode now to Allow for alerting" "" $serverPing "" "" "" "" GroupMaintModeStop -ScomServer "localhost" -GroupDisplayName "Maint Mode Network Group1" -DurationInMin 10 -Reason "ApplicationInstallation" -Comment "Suppress Alerting on network from PowerShell Custom Example script" } else { write-Host "All Servers failed ping we need to set maint mode now to suppress alerting" -ForegroundColor Red #log event indicating suppressing alerts. Should probably alert on this condition CreateMyEvent 13 $sourceEvt "All Servers failed ping we need to set maint mode now to suppress alerting" "" $serverPing "" "" "" "" #Usage (calling the GroupMaintMode function) GroupMaintMode -ScomServer "localhost" -GroupDisplayName "Maint Mode Network Group1" -DurationInMin 30 -Reason "ApplicationInstallation" -Comment "Suppress Alerting on network from PowerShell Custom Example script" } "start time:" $startD "End time: " Get-Date Write-Eventlog -Logname "Application" -EntryType Information -EventID 37 -Source $sourceEvt -Message "End Script" c: Return 1