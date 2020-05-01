The capabilities of ConfigMgr to drive imaging, Windows 10 updating and now Application Deployment using task sequences as a deployment time are extremely powerful. In discussions with customers it is clear that many do not realize the immense power available to them with this feature. Starting in ConfigMgr 2012 and continuing on to present day I built a series of videos to help close this gap. These are published on the ConfigMgr product groups YouTube channel. The link below will take you to the full library of what currently is 24 videos that detail all aspects of OSD. These videos are built in a way to help engineers understand how various process work but also are full of demonstrations to also show details of what is presented.

https://techcommunity.microsoft.com/t5/configuration-manager-blog/osd-with-configuration-manager-video-tutorial-series-overview/ba-p/275011

Steve