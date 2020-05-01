ConfigMgr and the Microsoft Cloud – INTEGRATION!

ConfigMgr offers various options to integrate with Azure. The video series linked below explores in detail each of these options including Autopilot, Cloud Management Gateway and more. I posted this series a couple of months ago on the ConfigMgr product groups YouTube channel. See the playlist at the bottom of the post. Enjjoy!

