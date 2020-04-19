Field Notes: Azure MFA and SSPR combined registration now Generally Available

The COVID-19 outbreak was declared a Public Health Emergency of International Concern on 30 January 2020. The past several weeks have impacted all our lives in ways none of us could have imagined or anticipated. I sincerely hope you are safe and in good health.

As organizations are asking employees to work from home to slow the spread of COVID-19, it’s even more important that users are registered for MFA and SSPR. We want to make it easier for remote workers to keep their accounts secure.

Multi-factor authentication (MFA) is a process where a user is prompted during the sign-in process for an additional form of identification, such as to enter a code on their cell-phone or to provide a fingerprint scan. My recent blog post covered configuring self-service password reset (SSPR) in hybrid deployments. Combined registration was still in preview at the time of writing it, and I would like to share an announcement made on the Azure Active Directory Identity Blog.

The announcement

… This new experience makes it easy for users to register for Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) and Self-Service Password Reset (SSPR) in a simple step-by-step process…

What else is in the announcement?

The blog covers the simplified step-by-step experience. It also points us to the admin and user documentation for managing security info. In addition, there is a quick video about how to manage your security information. There’s more… Conditional Access for registration!

As part of this update, we’re making Conditional Access for the combined MFA and password reset registration experience generally available too! This helps ensure it’s the right user—not an attacker—registering this sensitive info

Additional resources

Stay safe, stay secure. All quotes above are from the Combined MFA and password reset registration is now generally available announcement.

