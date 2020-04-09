Microsoft Endpoint Manager – Intune – Role Based Access and Scope Tags

Intune provides robust capabilities for managing devices but it could be that it is important to your organization to implenet controls on what types of administrative actions can be performed against groups of devices or configuration objects. Intune offers just this through Role Based Access and Scope Tags. The video linked below walks through these capabilities and illustrates/demonstrates how the various pieces come togehter to provide a rich experience customized to your specific needs.

Share This Post





Linkedin

Reddit

email