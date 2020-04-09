Microsoft Endpoint Manager – Intune – Policy Sets & Guided Scenarios

Howdy all! When working through Intune to setup configurations to be deployed to managed devices administrators may need to decide which configurations should be prioritized and applied as a standard across various device types. Historically this is achieved by uniquely assigning each item to respecitive groups and letting Intune deploy the assignments accordingly. In some cases, though, it makes sense to group configurations together and apply them as a unit to help arrive at that minimal required configuration set in a more planned and rational way. Policy Sets help you achieve exactly that. The video linked below walks through Policy Sets and demonstrates their use. The video also introduces Guided Scenarios which are different from Policy Sets but complimentary to Policy Sets.

