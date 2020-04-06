Visual Studio Code – “The IDE you wished you had started using earlier”

I recently presented at Ignite The Tour Johannesburg and my topics were relating to managing your Azure Environment using better tools and also some tips and tricks. This was a revolutionary step to say none the less as I was going to have to present a tool that I wished I started using earlier – Visual Studio Code. So from a Premier Field Engineer, Azure Architect and IT Pro perspective, here is why you should look at VSCode.
Why should I use VSCode?
- Its free. Download it from here, now (seriously). https://code.visualstudio.com/Download
- It works on Mac, Windows and Linux
- You can use it with many different languages (from PowerShell to Python, Swift to TypeScript) and it will automatically detect the language and recommend extensions
- Everything is in one place (using Github and Docker connected to your Azure Subscription, Executing PowerShell commands to update Infrastructure as Code, Using SSH to connect to your Linux boxes and exploring files and folders)
- Thousands of extensions right from the Marketplace
- Use All your Terminals in one place
You can access the control pane at any time by key combination “ctrl” “Shift” “p”.
Have fun exploring all these great features and as always correct me in any of the steps I might have been wrong in, I hope this information was valuable to you!
