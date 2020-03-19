System Center Configuration Manager: Recovery Execution Service – DR service to help you prepare for when the worst happens

Microsoft System Center Configuration Manager is widely used as a

management platform for the whole datacenter, thus managing business

critical systems of all types (and platforms)



An insufficiently designed disaster recovery plan, lack of documentation, and

no disaster recovery test information increase the burden on your IT

administrators and management when a disaster happens or a recovery of site

servers is needed. This is likely to cause significant impact on your business





The Configuration Manager Recovery Execution Service (CMRES) has been

developed to help your organization to review common disaster recovery

scenarios, determine the risk for your business, and execute the recovery steps

to resolve a disaster or failure. Together with the team responsible for recovery

services, we will improve awareness on how to act in case of a problematic

scenario where Configuration Manager services are affected.



By testing common scenarios and recovery options, you will be able to build a

reliable documentation base, document and systematize the current

Configuration Manager settings and content we require to run the recovery

successfully. Through side-by-side knowledge transfer, your IT staff will be

trained to have the execution power for optimal disaster recovery

Maintain Maximum Efficiency



Gaining from the experience of Microsoft engineers, the CMRES team

customizes the available documentation and white papers to help you meet

your performance and reliability goals



Reduce Support Costs



By implementing a well-organized and documented (disaster) recovery plan,

your organization will reduce the costs associated with problem scenarios and

disasters



Benefit from Practical Recommendations



Microsoft engineers provide recommendations for each of the risks identified

during CMRES. Implementing these recommendations will improve the

operation and efficiency of your Configuration Manager Infrastructure



IT Requirements or Deliverables



To prepare for the Configuration Manager Recovery Execution Service, the

engineer will require:

• A bare metal backup from production Configuration Manager servers and

production Domain Controller (procedure provided)

• An isolated recovery environment to host virtual machines for the lab that

can support the recovery scenarios

• The Production environment documentation



The Microsoft engineer will need a room and projector during this week to

facilitate maximum knowledge transfer. Security rules which prohibit use of

production backups must be discussed in the pre-visit conference call that is

scheduled to happen one month before this service is executed



Maximize the Value of Your IT Investments



The mission of Microsoft Services is to help you get the most out of your IT

investments. Whether you are looking to improve your bottom line, enhance

productivity, or use technology to realize new business opportunities,

Microsoft is ready to assist

From business support to strategic consulting, we offer a full range of services

for any stage in your IT lifecycle



Agenda



This service will be delivered in five days. An example of the agenda is

described as follows. Depending on your specific situation and size of the

hierarchy, we can change the schedule to optimize quality of delivery:

• Pre-visit: Scoping call to explain the service delivery and requirements. Set

up the lab environment where the recovery procedures will be tested

• Day 1: Plan scenarios, validate lab environment, create documentation and

review recovery options

• Day 2: Validate the backup prerequisites

• Day 3-4: Test recovery execution and create draft documentation

• Day 5 : Finalize the documentation, prepare and present results



Key Focus Areas



Scenario Planning:

• Common known problem scenarios

• Business and IT Risks



Recovery Execution:

• Map recovery options to scenarios

• Discuss backup and restore methods

• Identify additional recovery risks

• Time management

• Create draft documentation



Workforce Management:

• Create enthusiastic workforce

• Prevent panic situations

• Knowledge transfer



Documentation Check:

• Check the existing customer documentation and its execution

• Improve customer documentation based on Microsoft best-practice

templates

• Create 300+ page DR Documentation for customer SCCM environment.



If you are interested in the Delivery, please reach out to your TAM to get this arranged for you

