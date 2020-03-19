System Center Configuration Manager: Recovery Execution Service – DR service to help you prepare for when the worst happens

Microsoft System Center Configuration Manager is widely used as a
management platform for the whole datacenter, thus managing business
critical systems of all types (and platforms)
An insufficiently designed disaster recovery plan, lack of documentation, and
no disaster recovery test information increase the burden on your IT
administrators and management when a disaster happens or a recovery of site
servers is needed. This is likely to cause significant impact on your business
The Configuration Manager Recovery Execution Service (CMRES) has been
developed to help your organization to review common disaster recovery
scenarios, determine the risk for your business, and execute the recovery steps
to resolve a disaster or failure. Together with the team responsible for recovery
services, we will improve awareness on how to act in case of a problematic
scenario where Configuration Manager services are affected.
By testing common scenarios and recovery options, you will be able to build a
reliable documentation base, document and systematize the current
Configuration Manager settings and content we require to run the recovery
successfully. Through side-by-side knowledge transfer, your IT staff will be
trained to have the execution power for optimal disaster recovery
Maintain Maximum Efficiency
Gaining from the experience of Microsoft engineers, the CMRES team
customizes the available documentation and white papers to help you meet
your performance and reliability goals
Reduce Support Costs
By implementing a well-organized and documented (disaster) recovery plan,
your organization will reduce the costs associated with problem scenarios and
disasters
Benefit from Practical Recommendations
Microsoft engineers provide recommendations for each of the risks identified
during CMRES. Implementing these recommendations will improve the
operation and efficiency of your Configuration Manager Infrastructure
IT Requirements or Deliverables
To prepare for the Configuration Manager Recovery Execution Service, the
engineer will require:
• A bare metal backup from production Configuration Manager servers and
production Domain Controller (procedure provided)
• An isolated recovery environment to host virtual machines for the lab that
can support the recovery scenarios
• The Production environment documentation
The Microsoft engineer will need a room and projector during this week to
facilitate maximum knowledge transfer. Security rules which prohibit use of
production backups must be discussed in the pre-visit conference call that is
scheduled to happen one month before this service is executed
Maximize the Value of Your IT Investments
The mission of Microsoft Services is to help you get the most out of your IT
investments. Whether you are looking to improve your bottom line, enhance
productivity, or use technology to realize new business opportunities,
Microsoft is ready to assist
From business support to strategic consulting, we offer a full range of services
for any stage in your IT lifecycle
Agenda
This service will be delivered in five days. An example of the agenda is
described as follows. Depending on your specific situation and size of the
hierarchy, we can change the schedule to optimize quality of delivery:
• Pre-visit: Scoping call to explain the service delivery and requirements. Set
up the lab environment where the recovery procedures will be tested
• Day 1: Plan scenarios, validate lab environment, create documentation and
review recovery options
• Day 2: Validate the backup prerequisites
• Day 3-4: Test recovery execution and create draft documentation
• Day 5 : Finalize the documentation, prepare and present results
Key Focus Areas
Scenario Planning:
• Common known problem scenarios
• Business and IT Risks
Recovery Execution:
• Map recovery options to scenarios
• Discuss backup and restore methods
• Identify additional recovery risks
• Time management
• Create draft documentation
Workforce Management:
• Create enthusiastic workforce
• Prevent panic situations
• Knowledge transfer
Documentation Check:
• Check the existing customer documentation and its execution
• Improve customer documentation based on Microsoft best-practice
templates
• Create 300+ page DR Documentation for customer SCCM environment.
If you are interested in the Delivery, please reach out to your TAM to get this arranged for you
