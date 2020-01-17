WordPress: How To create a Custom Block with Series Links

Introduction

As you write a series of blogs in WordPress you usually want to add links to the entire series to each blog. This helps the reader locate and quickly move from one part of a series to the next or skip around if desired. You can install a plugin that helps you do series links or you can use reusable blocks. I’m, going to show you the steps to create reusable blocks in this post.

Step by Step Video:

NOTE: Don’t forget to Click Save after you edit the custom reusable block!

Summary:

In the video above I show you how easy it is to create the custom block for your series. Below is an example of how it looks. Until next time… Happy Blogging.

Series Links: